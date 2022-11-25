Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.21

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 15438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Switch Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Switch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Switch

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,098.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Switch

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Switch by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Switch by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Switch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Switch by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.