Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after buying an additional 86,275 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $334.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.43 and its 200-day moving average is $318.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.54.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.