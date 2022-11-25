T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.90.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $208.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
