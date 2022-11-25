Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.62.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.55 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
