Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.55 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

