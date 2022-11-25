Tangible Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

