Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Targa Resources Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

