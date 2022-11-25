Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGBGet Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $395.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $60,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

