Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $395.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth $60,000. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

