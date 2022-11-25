Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $743.76

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 743.76 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 744.60 ($8.80). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 735.80 ($8.70), with a volume of 681,171 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TATE shares. Citigroup raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 880 ($10.41) to GBX 780 ($9.22) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.06) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 980 ($11.59) to GBX 850 ($10.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 853.75 ($10.10).

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 743.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,361.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22.

Tate & Lyle Cuts Dividend

About Tate & Lyle

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.75%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

