TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 360.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

