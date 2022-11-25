Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

TNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

About Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

