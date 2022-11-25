Tellor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.68 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $26.81 million and $8.68 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $11.82 or 0.00071503 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.14 or 0.08502930 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00482714 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.21 or 0.29616459 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
