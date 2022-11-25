Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 33,494 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.23.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.