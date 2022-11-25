TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Hits $198.13 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $198.13 million and $16.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00077874 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00060488 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001473 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009888 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023394 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005375 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,485,500 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,964,349 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.