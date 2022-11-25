Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $905.92 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $905.92 million and approximately $20.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002133 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00008485 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 938,860,906 coins and its circulating supply is 917,427,243 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

