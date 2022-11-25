The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.49% of AES worth $770,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in AES by 15.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 978,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AES by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,154,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,262,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

