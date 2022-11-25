The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,226,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $81.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

