The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Lowered by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. 122,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.