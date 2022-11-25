The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.62. 27,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,848. The stock has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $334.09 and its 200 day moving average is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,194,796 shares of company stock valued at $101,848,807 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

