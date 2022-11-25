The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $26.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.