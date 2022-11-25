The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CFO Sells $11,405.70 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $11,405.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 614,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Honest Stock Down 1.4 %

Honest stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.48. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Get Honest alerts:

Institutional Trading of Honest

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth $72,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 99,999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honest Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honest from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.