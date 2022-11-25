The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.96. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at New York Times

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,828,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,057,000 after acquiring an additional 947,269 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34,889.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after acquiring an additional 143,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.