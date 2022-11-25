The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

