The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

SWGAY stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.