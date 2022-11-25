The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $227,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.12. 18,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

