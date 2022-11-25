The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,463 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

