Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $256.34 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $256.34 million and $14.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078087 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00060715 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009961 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023433 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005300 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
