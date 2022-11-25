Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) versus Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Critical Comparison

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and Thomasville Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 28.13% 12.31% 1.25% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Banc of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 2 1 0 2.33 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banc of California and Thomasville Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Banc of California presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.18%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banc of California pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banc of California and Thomasville Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $310.59 million 3.27 $62.35 million $1.59 10.63 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Banc of California has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banc of California beats Thomasville Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and multifamily loans; construction loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse and indirect/direct leveraged lending; home equity lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it invests in collateralized loan obligations, agency securities, municipal bonds, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, and corporate debt securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 29 full-service branches in Southern California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

