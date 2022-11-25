Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Up 2% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00003164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $94.56 million and $545,263.37 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.26 or 0.08453061 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00480731 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,868.42 or 0.29494829 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.51455273 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $637,490.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.