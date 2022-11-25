Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,948. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

