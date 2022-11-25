Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 129,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,338. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

