Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $168.64. 2,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,495. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

