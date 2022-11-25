Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,277. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

