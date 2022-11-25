Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,765 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 11,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,221. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $81.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.