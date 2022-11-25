Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 21,129 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,448,145. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

