Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $120.03. 11,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $169.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 116.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.