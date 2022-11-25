Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00010540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and approximately $6.90 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021769 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00236367 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003789 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.75130378 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $5,852,743.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

