Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.55

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.55 and traded as high as C$12.05. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 223,424 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.38.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.