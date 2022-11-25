Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 136,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

TT opened at $179.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

