Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $9.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 98,315 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
