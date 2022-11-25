Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $9.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 98,315 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Recommended Stories

