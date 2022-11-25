Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.28. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2,493 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Tremor International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $533.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
