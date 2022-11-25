Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.28. Tremor International shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 2,493 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tremor International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Tremor International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $533.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tremor International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Mithaq Capital SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 122,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

