Trumpcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $340,950.41 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 83.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Trumpcoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.11 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,202.51 or 0.07247023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032771 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00077852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Trumpcoin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

