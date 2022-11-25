TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

