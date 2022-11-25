Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Twilio by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Twilio by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $297.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

