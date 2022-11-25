Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Twist Bioscience Trading Up 1.3 %
TWST opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $99.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.