Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $30.00 at SVB Leerink

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

TWST opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $99.74.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $531,468.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

