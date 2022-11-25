Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $447,692.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $67.14 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $2,399,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

