U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,020 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after buying an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 484,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,015,951. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

