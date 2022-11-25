U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in MetLife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $77.06. 29,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.