U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,906 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $10,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.02. 55,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.