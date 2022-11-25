U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.70. 75,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.