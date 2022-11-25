U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339,203 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.69. 626,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,957,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.