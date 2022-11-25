U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $734,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $312.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.